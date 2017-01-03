Visteon Awarded Second SmartCore' Domain Controller Program with a European Automaker

- Leading cockpit electronics supplier consolidates its leadership position in cockpit domain controllers



- Slated to introduce second SmartCore' program on global vehicle platform in 2020

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC), a leading cockpit electronics supplier, has secured a second major customer vehicle program for its industry-leading cockpit domain controller technology, SmartCore'. Visteon is the only supplier offering an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller approach that can independently operate the infotainment system, instrument cluster and potentially other features on one System on Chip (SoC).

Visteon is scheduled to launch the first SmartCore'-based solution in 2018, for a European vehicle manufacturer. This second SmartCore' business win, also with a European automaker, offers instrument cluster and infotainment features and expands the platform to high-end applications with industry-first 3-D display and augmented reality head-up display capabilities.

"This second major business win further validates SmartCore' as a viable solution to manage the increasing cost and complexity of in-vehicle electronics," said Sachin Lawande, Visteon president and CEO. "Visteon is well-positioned to lead the consolidation of electronic control units in the cockpit space, and we are in active dialogue with several automakers to adopt this technology into their vehicles."

The SmartCore' architecture is fully scalable and cyber-secured through virtualization of the different cores and controlled firewalls. This enables independent functional domains with different levels of ASIL requirements - initially driver information and infotainment - while future domains can be added to operate separately and securely.

"For the automaker, SmartCore' offers a cost-effective, space-saving cockpit electronics solution that is fully scalable and can be updated over-the-air," Lawande continued. "Drivers and passengers will benefit from an enhanced instrument cluster and infotainment experience, boosted by a single seamless human machine interface, offering access to multiple levels of information."

SmartCore' is designed to integrate infotainment, instrument clusters, information displays, head-up displays, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and connectivity - providing a foundation for the evolution to autonomous driving.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics products and connected car solutions for most of the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is a leading provider of instrument clusters, head-up displays, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and SmartCore' cockpit domain controllers. Visteon also supplies embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions to the global automotive industry. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of $3.25 billion in 2015. Learn more at www.visteon.com.

