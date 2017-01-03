LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Land Securities Group PLC (LSE: LAND)

LSE: LAND

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

3 January 2017

In accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Land Securities Group PLC confirms that, as at the close of business on 30 December 2016, its issued ordinary share capital consisted of 801,224,405 shares of 10p each, of which 10,495,131 shares are held in Treasury.

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in Land Securities Group PLC as at

3 January 2017 is 790,729,274.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Land Securities Group PLC under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Maria Smout

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

0207 024 5264

