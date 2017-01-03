Nokian Tyres Introduces new Flagship Products for its Winter Tyre Range

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nokian Tyres plc - Stock Exchange Release -3 January 2017, 2:00 p.m.

Nokian Tyres renews its studded tyre range by launching its new flagship products: the Nokian Hakkapeliitta 9, designed for passenger cars, and the Nokian Hakkapeliitta 9 SUV for sports utility vehicles.

We have developed a new stud technology for our Hakkapeliitta winter tyres; different studs in different parts of the tyre operate as active safety equipment and adapt to all winter weather. This patented functional studding solution is unique within the tyre industry, and it offers the driver both excellent longitudinal grip and unparalleled lateral grip when cornering under winter conditions as well as stable, comfortable bare-road handling, says Juha Pirhonen, Nokian Tyres' Vice President, Research and Development.

Nokian Hakkapeliitta is the leading winter tyre brand in the Nordic Countries and Russia. The new, high-quality Hakkapeliitta studded tyres utilize the latest technology in the field and will strongly support our and our clients' sales during the coming winter seasons. We are looking forward to providing consumers an opportunity to experience the finely tuned safety and handling characteristics of our novelty products, says Andrei Pantioukhov, Nokian Tyres' interim President and CEO.

In addition to the Nokian Hakkapeliitta winter tyres, the Company is also introducing new studded Nokian Nordman 7 and Nokian Nordman 7 SUV winter tyres. The Nokian Nordman product family offers an alternative to the premium products in terms of the price to quality ratio and supplements Nokian Tyres' product range for different consumer groups. Key markets for both product families are the Nordic countries, Russia and North America.

The new products will start shipping to retailers in the spring of 2017. The comprehensive size range will be available to consumers during the winter tyre season of autumn 2017. More detailed product information and photos of the new winter tyres will be released at the turn of January and February.

