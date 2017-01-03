GKN PLC - Total Voting Rights

GKN plc

Voting Rights and Capital

There have been no changes to the issued ordinary share capital of GKN plc or the number of ordinary shares held by GKN plc in Treasury since GKN plc's total voting rights announcement on 1 December 2016.

As at 31 December 2016 the issued ordinary share capital of GKN plc consisted of 1,726,103,630 ordinary shares of 10p each. Each ordinary share carries one vote. GKN plc holds 11,629,654 ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in GKN plc is 1,714,473,976.

The above figure (1,714,473,976) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, GKN plc under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

03 January 2017

Details of the issuer:

Name: GKN plc

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84