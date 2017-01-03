

Irish Continental Group plc



Voting Rights and Capital



3 January 2017



In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Irish Continental Group plc confirms that as at 31 December 2016:



Irish Continental Group plc.'s total issued share capital consisted of 188,309,390 ICG Units. There are no shares held in treasury.



The above figure of 188,309,390 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of Irish Continental Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and the Transparency Rules.



Tom Corcoran Company Secretary



