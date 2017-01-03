TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Editors Note: There are two photos associated with this press release.

Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK: WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com is ramping up activity following a quiet period, by implementing measures to restore momentum, increase shareholder value and achieve new goals. The company's emphasis on innovation will stimulate expansion for Winning Brands going forward.

The New York based OTC Markets Disclosure and News Service has been reinstated to Winning Brands as the first step toward Winning Brands being able to bring its OTC filings up-to-date. All financial statements necessary for the restoration of Winning Brands' Pink Current Information Tier at OTC Markets will be completed and uploaded at OTC in Q1 2017.

The first expansion of Winning Brands' scope of business in 3 years is now taking place. Winning Brands has entered into a Letter of Intent with United States Building Innovations of Seneca, South Carolina to jointly accelerate exposure and adoption of USBI's proprietary new coating technologies. www.usbiinc.com. The purpose of the relationship is to help Winning Brands achieve profitability by conferring upon Winning Brands appropriate new business development licensing that will expand Winning Brands' business reach. The arrangement provides Winning Brands with access to additional proprietary business opportunities that it would not otherwise have had. This will also increase the exposure and adoption of new product ideas that were USBI-researched and developed, for USBI's benefit.

USBI conducts research to solve coating challenges in high-value niche markets. It has been awarded demanding and competitive government and private development contracts, where exceptional R&D capability is needed. USBI research is conducted by experienced PhDs who have spent their professional careers in coatings research. The group is supported by a Technical Advisory Board that includes professors from North Carolina State University and Duke University. Sample projects include easy-to-clean nanotech surface coatings to transform maintenance routines, coatings to decrease friction where desired (such as reducing resistance of ocean going vessels) or to increase friction for safety - and altering many other surface properties. Additional opportunities are related to cleaning technology and performance improvement in hardware and machinery parts by changing their operating characteristics. New product launch opportunities arise from such accomplishments.

USBI President, Erin Roussey, comments: "There's a great chance here to add public company exposure to what we are doing at USBI so that we can all benefit, including the shareholders of Winning Brands. Our goal is to get operational with something positive as soon as possible."

Winning Brands CEO, Eric Lehner, summarizes: "Winning Brands' momentum is being restored by combining the best of both worlds. We are retaining our existing portfolio of environmentally responsible cleaning solutions but are now treating that as a foundation to build out from with innovation launches that expand our scope. This makes better use of our public company platform to access the backlog in society of technology innovations whose inventors are seeking exposure, commercialization and investor engagement. With this approach, Winning Brands will be able to share more news, more often, for more projects that reach further than before. This generates more potential upside for Winning Brands shareholders. We have relationships that are relevant to this model and we have gained experience in combing these, through earlier trials. We now have a waiting list of new product launch projects. They represent openings for special breakthroughs and developments to occur. It's terrific. We appreciate the forward thinking of USBI President, Erin Roussey in choosing to work with Winning Brands in this way. We have contemplated this relationship for nearly a year and are both glad to see it advancing at this time. Winning Brands will be making more product and progress announcements in due course."

Mr. Lehner maintains a CEO weblog for the benefit of shareholders at www.WinningBrandsCorporation.com/blog. It is a journal of the company's mission, providing answers to many shareholder questions. It is a regular source of public information pertaining to the company pursuant to SEC Fair Disclosure guidelines.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION: Winning Brands is expanding its scope to cooperative product launches with innovators whose projects can benefit from public company partnership. Winning Brands has previously been, and continues to be, a manufacturer of record for advanced environmentally oriented cleaning solutions such as KIND®, 1000+™ Stain Remover, World's Most Versatile Cleaning Solution™, and others through its subsidiary Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd. 1000+ is an alternative to conventional cleaning solvents because of its unique desirable properties; Video Bank Link: https://vimeo.com/user51958425; www.1000Plus.ca. The remarkable multi-cleaner characteristics of 1000+ Stain Remover for household, commercial and industrial applications can be seen on Facebook: www.facebook.com/1000PlusStainRemover and Vimeo. 1000+ Stain Remover's lead retailer in Canada is Lowe's Home Improvement stores. 1000+ Stain Remover is available in the U.S. at Home Depot (online), Walmart (online), Do-it-Best Hardware stores and many independent retailers. TrackMoist and ReGUARD4 are industrial products by which Winning Brands serves commercial markets. TrackMoist, 1000+, KIND, ReGUARD4 are trademarks of Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd in connection with indicated uses.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

