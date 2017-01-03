CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - A year-end market rally and the second Fed interest rate hike in a decade served to slightly dampen affluent investor enthusiasm in December, according to Spectrem's High Net Worth Insights newsletter. The Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence Index (SAICI®) and the Spectrem Millionaire Investor Confidence Index (SMICI®) each posted slight decreases in December. The SAICI ticked downward three points from the previous month to 5, while the SMICI decreased two points to 12. Both indices stood one point higher than in December 2015.

Since 2004, the monthly Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence Indices have tracked changes in investment sentiment among the 16.3MM households in America with more than $500,000 of investable assets (SAICI), and those with $1MM or more (SMICI). This month's survey was fielded between December 14-19, 2016.

However, the Spectrem Affluent Household Outlook, a monthly measure of four financial factors that impact investors' daily financial lives, surged to a 19-month high in December driven by Millionaires' increased long-term confidence in the economy. Although investors continue to see the political climate as the most serious threat to achieving their financial goals, the level of concern has decreased dramatically since the November election of Donald Trump as President.

"The rise in the Spectrem Affluent Household Outlook was driven primarily by increased long-term confidence among Millionaire investors in the economy and household income," noted Spectrem Group President George H. Walper, Jr. "The Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence Index and Millionaire Investor Confidence indices are in mildly bearish and neutral territories, respectively, but the slight dip can be attributed to affluent investors waiting to see how the market plays out as it continues to test unprecedented highs."

Charts, including a deeper analysis of the Index and its methodology are available upon request.

Additional insights include:

The Spectrem Investor Confidence Indices Dip in December while Household Outlook Reaches 19-month High

The Political Climate is Cited by Affluent Investors as Most Serious Threat to Achieving Current Household Financial Goals

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- August September October November December 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence Index® 7 4 3 8 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Spectrem Millionaire Investor Confidence Index® 12 5 9 14 12 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Index range: -31 to -51, Bearish; -11 to -30, Mildly Bearish; 10 to -10, Neutral; 11 to 30, Mildly Bullish; 31 to 51, Bullish.

About Spectrem Group: Spectrem Group (www.spectrem.com) strategically analyzes its ongoing primary research with investors to assist financial providers and advisors in understanding the Voice of the Investor.

Contact:

George H. Walper, Jr.

(224) 544-5350

Email contact

