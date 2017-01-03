Sagemcom Unveils Its Next Generation Fiber, Wi-Fi Media Gateway, 4K UHD HDR Set-Top Boxes and Its End-to-End Solution for IOT

Sagemcom's new low power Ultra HD receivers, with an option for embedded 4x4 Wi-Fi ac in the SoC, support Ultra HD HDR for an ultimate viewing experience with impressive contrast and an enriched color palette.

Re-enforcing its leading position in 4K UHD set-top box market, Sagemcom will demonstrate this next-generation range of innovative set-top boxes during CES; and also the ten already deployed 4K projects it has with Tier 1 operators. These operators entrusted Sagemcom with the launch of their first Ultra HD offers in their respective markets.

Always paving the way in broadband, Sagemcom will showcase its PON media gateway, delivering symmetrical 10Gbps routed performance and integrating 11ac 8x8 wireless solutions.

Reaching record speeds on cable up to 5Gbps, the next-gen cable media gateway F@st 3890 operates simultaneously DOCSIS 3.1 and DOCSIS 3.0 32x8 and implements a superior Wave 2 Wi-Fi.

Already on the field, the best in-class DSL/FTTH gateways integrate DSL up to 35B (with RNC*), G.fast, GPON and LTE.

In line with the evolution of broadband services and performances, SWANTM software solution is implementing Docsis 3.1 and 10G Fiber SWAN-powered gateways and smart new services including analytics for Big Data, containerized Application Framework, line rate broadband speed test, Wi-Fi Radio Resource Management.

Offering a dynamical response to the varying Wi-Fi conditions thoughout the whole home Sagemcom will demonstrate an adaptive distributed Wi-Fi solution that auto-configures PODS plugged into sockets around the home.

Regarding the IoT market, Sagemcom will showcase its end-to-end solution, including its new range of sensors, based on LoRaWAN protocol.

About Sagemcom

A French high-tech group of international dimensions, Sagemcom operates on the broadband (digital home, set-top boxes, Internet gateways, telephony and multimedia terminals), smart city (smart meter, smart grid, smart site, smart infra, smart services) and Internet of Things (founding member of LoRa Alliance) markets.

With a revenue of 1.5 billion euros, Sagemcom employs 4,000 people on five continents. Sagemcom aims to stay a world leader in communicating terminals with high added value.

