The share capital of FirstFarms has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 5 January 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060056166 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: FirstFarms -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 4,712,241shares (DKK 47,122,410) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 91,187 shares (DKK 911,870) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 4,803,428 shares (DKK 48,034,280) -------------------------------------------------------- Conversion price: DKK 42,78 -------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FFARMS -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 37192 --------------------------------------------------------



