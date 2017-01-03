sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 03.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,589 Euro		+0,002
+0,34 %
WKN: A12AEZ ISIN: CA04854Q1019 Ticker-Symbol: Q9I 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLANTIC GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATLANTIC GOLD CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,595
0,623
19:25
0,611
0,626
18:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATLANTIC GOLD CORPORATION
ATLANTIC GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATLANTIC GOLD CORPORATION0,589+0,34 %