VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Atlantic Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE: AGB) ("Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results received from an additional thirteen holes of the resource definition diamond drilling program being undertaken at its Cochrane Hill Gold Project in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Cochrane Hill is a key gold deposit located near the Company's Moose River Consolidated (MRC) project with gold resources of 251,000 ounces of gold in 4.5 million tonnes @ 1.8 g/t in the Indicated category and 298,000 ounces of gold in 5.6 million tonnes @ 1.6 g/t in the Inferred category, but not yet included in the MRC life of mine plan.

A 2014 Preliminary Economic Assessment entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Nova Scotia, Canada" dated October 14, 2014 indicated that both total life of mine gold production and annual production could be significantly increased at MRC. The technical report can be viewed here.

Drilling Results:

These results support and continue to define a fairly discrete, tabular, 70 degrees north-dipping zone of disseminated mineralization having a true width of approximately 25m in this part of the deposit.

Two drilling rigs have been deployed and have now ceased operations for 2016 with 12,888m in 89 holes having now been drilled as the first phase of the program. The final second phase of drilling will be completed in early 2017.

The accompanying cross section and drill progress plan can be viewed here:http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Atlantic_CH_Drill_Plan_and_Sections.pdf

Subsequent Results of the 2016 infill drilling are tabulated below and highlighted in blue:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Significant Intervals (greater than or equal Depth to0.5g/t Au and up to 3m Hole id Easting Northing Dip Az. (m) internal dilution) ---------------------------- From To Width Grade (m) (m) (m) (g/t Au) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-048 3225 3100 -45 171 71(i) 51 71 20 2.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-049 3225 3190 -60 171 242 163 169 6 1.84 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 178 206 28 1.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-050 3225 3120 -60 171 161 82 112 30 2.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-051 3225 3140 -60 171 191 113 144 31 1.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-052 3200 3160 -60 171 227 141 159 18 2.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 163 168 5 1.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 172 180 8 0.76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-053 3275 3105 -60 171 140 58 96 38 0.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-054 3275 3150 -70 171 221 139 144 5 1.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 150 160 10 1.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 166 173 7 0.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 196 203 7 3.78(ii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (incl. 202 203 1 22.3)(ii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-055 3200 3120 -57 171 161 89 95 6 1.67 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 99 116 17 0.98 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 135 138 3 1.66 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-057 3200 3078 -60 171 107 33 34 1 9.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 40 71 31 2.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 86 89 3 5.70 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-058 3275 3080 -60 171 107 31 64 33 1.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 86 90 4 1.79 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-059 3175 3150 -60 171 212 137 162 25 0.91 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-060 3275 3050 -45 171 62 5 19 14 0.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 38 49 11 7.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (incl. 41 42 1 76.8) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-061 3275 3060 -60 171 80 7 16 9 0.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 20 40 20 1.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 65 66 1 266 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-062 3175 3110 -60 171 152 70 75 5 1.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 93 107 14 0.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-063 3300 3070 -45 171 89 27 40 13 0.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-067 3175 3065 -60 171 92 20 54 34 1.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-070 3250 3110 -60 171 164 73 103 30 3.93 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (incl. 87 88 1 79.5) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 108 112 4 1.32(ii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 137 138 1 18.95(ii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-072 3225 3100 -60 171 122 55 56 1 7.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 63 87 23 2.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 110 113 3 10.25(ii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (incl. 112 113 1 29.4)(ii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-073 3325 3100 -60 171 152 68 72 4 3.76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 76 82 6 1.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 86 99 13 1.14(ii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-074 3325 3100 -45 171 110 44 48 4 1.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 57 72 15 0.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-076 3325 3075 -45 171 86 26 45 19 0.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 51 52 1 5.61 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-16-087 3425 3085 -60 171 122 53 62 9 0.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 69 80 11 1.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)Hole abandoned in underground workings (ii)Wholly or partly includes 50g fire assay on pulverised whole-sample (to be screen fire assayed).

The objective of this diamond drilling program is to bring the resources at the Company's Cochrane Hill deposit to measured and indicated status and thereby adding to the existing mine life at MRC.

The current resource estimate for Cochrane Hill is tabulated below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Contained Au Category (millions) Grade (g/t) Au (oz.) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- COCHRANE HILL ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated Resource 4.5 1.8 251,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred Resource 5.6 1.6 298,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Mineral Resource estimate for Cochrane Hill is quoted at a cut-off grade of 0.5g/t. It has an effective date of August 1, 2014 and was prepared as part of a technical report in accordance with NI 43-101 by Mr. Neil Schofield, a principal of FSSI (Australia) Pty Ltd, released on August 14, 2014 on SEDAR.

Elsewhere, at the Company's Fifteen Mile Stream Gold Project, seven holes for 577m have now been completed and additionally, eight holes for 944m have been drilled on a regional exploration target, the Plenty prospect, located just to the south of Fifteen Mile Stream.

Results and updates from these drilling programs will be reported progressively.

Technical Disclosure

All core drilled is assayed. All assays are conducted on 1m whole-sampled pulverized samples of sawn, half NQ core and, where mineralization is expected, assayed by total sample screen fire assay with 2x fines fire assays, and insertion of standards and blind blanks. In the hangingwall and footwall of expected mineralization samples are assayed by 50g charge fire assay with any mineralized samples (generally greater than 0.5g/t), and adjacent samples as appropriate, returned for screen fire assay. Sample preparation and assaying is conducted at the Sudbury and Vancouver laboratories of ALS Canada Ltd, an entity having no other relationship with the Company. Core recovery is estimated for each metre and averages greater than 98%. Standards and blanks assay results are acceptable.

True width of the mineralization is approximately 80% of the down-hole width.

The individual drill hole assay results underlying the mineralized intersections listed in the table above have been verified by detailed checking against the original assays sheets. The lengths and average grades of each intersection have also been checked against the drill hole assay logs.

Wally Bucknell, Director of Exploration to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Further updates will be provided in due course.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Steven DeanChairman and Chief Executive Officer

