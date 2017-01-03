TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO), www.terago.ca, announces that effective on January 1, 2017, its wholly-owned subsidiaries, TeraGo Networks Inc., RackForce Networks Inc., RackForce Cloud Video Inc. and CodeNinja Ltd. (d/b/a BoxFabric) completed a vertical short-form amalgamation (the "Amalgamation"). The amalgamated corporation will continue to carry on business as "TeraGo Networks Inc." and will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of TeraGo Inc. The Amalgamation was undertaken to simplify the Company's corporate structure and to obtain certain administrative and financial reporting efficiencies. No securities were issued in connection with the Amalgamation and the Amalgamation will not result in any significant effect on the business and operations of TeraGo.

About TeraGo

TeraGo provides businesses across Canada and globally with network and voice services, data center services and enterprise infrastructure cloud services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, nine data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, Ottawa, Kelowna, Winnipeg, St. Louis and Newport, United Kingdom, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves approximately 4,000 business customers in 46 major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg. TeraGo Networks is a Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) and was selected as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers for 2015 and is recognized as a Canadian Telecommunications Employer of Choice for 2015. TeraGo Networks was also recognized by IDC as a Major Player in MarketScape Cloud Vendor Assessment.

