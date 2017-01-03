Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF TIC GUMS

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 3, 2017 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of TIC Gums Incorporated, a U.S.-based company that provides advanced texture systems to the food and beverage industry.

"Consistent with our strategic blueprint, this acquisition expands our higher-value specialty portfolio. It also enhances our texture capabilities and formulation expertise. Ingredion is now a comprehensive texture-solutions provider with even more solutions for natural, organic and clean-label demands," said Ilene Gordon, Ingredion chairman and CEO.Â

Ingredion funded the $400 million cash transaction with available cash and short-term credit.Â Excluding one-time costs, the transaction is expected to be $0.04 - $0.05 accretive to adjusted EPS in the first year.

ABOUT INGREDION

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and face creams silky. Visit Ingredion.com (http://ingredion.com/) to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

