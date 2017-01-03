EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CZO) ("Ceapro" or the "Company"), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that it will present at the 9th Annual Biotech Showcase™ conference on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.

Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro, will provide a corporate overview and an update on the Company's de-risked cosmeceuticals business. As part of the Company's long-term strategic vision, Ceapro is developing its two value drivers, the pharmaceutical grade active ingredients, avenanthramides and beta glucan, into different formulations to enable the transition into other sectors including nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.ceapro.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days.

About the Biotech Showcase

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present and meet with investors and potential strategics in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this critical week which is widely viewed as setting the tone for the coming year.

Biotech Showcase delegates include investors in private and public companies, sector analysts, bankers and industry professionals, as well as biopharmaceutical and life science company executives. The meeting is being held January 9-11, 2017 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco, California.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and "active ingredients" from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company's website at www.ceapro.com.

