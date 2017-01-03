Global Sensor Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts 2014-2022: Market is Expected to Garner $241 Billion by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Sensor Market is expected to garner $241 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.3%. In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market and contributed over 45% of the overall market, owing to improved electronics industry infrastructure and increase in demand for electronic products such as smartphones, handheld devices, PCs, laptops, and others.



Key Findings of Sensor Market Study:



Radar sensor dominated the market in 2015 with over 18% of market share witnessing the growth rate of 9.9%.

Image sensor is the fastest growing segment in the overall sensor market by type at present

Among the technologies, MEMS technology held over 45% of the market in 2015 and is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

NEMS is estimated to display the highest growth rate of 14.2%, owing to its technological superiority such as smaller size, high precision and low power consumption of the sensors.

Electronics industry constituted over 60% of overall sensor market in 2015 which is the largest share among all the industry verticals.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2015, accounting over 45% of the total market revenue and it is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The key players in the sensor market focus on expanding their business operations in the emerging countries with new product launches through various R&D facilities. Sensor manufacturing companies are designing the efficient sensors for the electronic product manufacturers for electric vehicles, healthcare equipment, household storage, and portable electronics to launch technologically advanced products in order to increase their market share.

The major players profiled in this report include



STMicroelectronics N.V.

NXP semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Texas instruments Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Johnson controls international PLC

Sony Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

