Research and Markets - Global Insurance Software Market Growth of 4%, 2016-2020 With Microsoft, Oracle & Salesforce Dominating

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Insurance Software Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global insurance software market to grow at a CAGR of 4.59% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global insurance software market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of the insurance software worldwide.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for cyber insurance. Cyber-insurers have developed different products to address the needs of cyber-risk companies. Specialized cyber-risk insurances come in many forms, but property, theft, and liability insurance are experiencing high demand. Insurers are offering cyber-risk enhancements to existing policies, such as management liability and business owners. The cyber insurance products take the form of a services-only product, services with breach response coverage, and services along with breach response including liability.

According to the report, one driver in the market is need to simplify the process. The insurance claims process is tedious and requires repetitive work that is done manually. The insurance companies are looking for claims management solutions to help them identify bottlenecks and streamline the entire system. Only a suitable life insurance software can help solve these issues and improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of business process applications. Hence, many insurance industry end-users such as insurers, brokers, and agents are increasingly using the insurance software because it supports end-to-end automation and optimization of the claims management process. Insurance software also increases straight-through-processing rates, reduces errors and redundancies, and cuts costs.

Key Vendors:

Microsoft

Oracle

Salesforce

SAP

