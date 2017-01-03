Research and Markets - Global Underwater Camera Market Growth of 19%, 2017-2021 With Canon, Nikon & Sony Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Underwater Camera Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global underwater camera market to grow at a CAGR of 19.82% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global underwater camera market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of underwater cameras, excluding cameras that cannot be submerged in water.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is bundle packaging. Underwater cameras are bundled with a variety of accessories such as mounts, casing, and lenses. This strategy is adopted to make products and accessories more affordable for the middle-class population. Bundled offers are cost effective as consumers do not need to invest separately in accessories. A large number of users refrain from buying accessories separately. The bundle packaging strategy helps to increase sales of accessories and cameras.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is popularity of social networking sites. The increase in social media activities is one of the major drivers for the sales of underwater cameras. In 2015, Facebook in 2015 had 1.5 billion monthly active users and Twitter had 300 million monthly active users. Over a billion unique users visit YouTube every month. GooglePlus has around 120 million active users monthly, and there are more than 300 million people on Instagram. The demand for underwater cameras is increasing as people are keen to share photos and videos with their friends through popular social networking sites.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is underwater cameras are vulnerable to damage.

Key Vendors:

Canon

Nikon

Panasonic

Sony

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d65w4j/global_underwater

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716