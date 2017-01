Worldwide Hygienic and Aseptic Valves Market is Eexpected to be Worth US$9.0 bn by 2025: Elimination of Preservatives From Food and Beverages Drives Demand - TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research observes that the competitive landscape in theglobal hygienic and aseptic valves markethas quite a few leading players. Currently the players are focusing on expanding their business in emerging markets to cater to the huge potential in the developing regions. "Furthermore, companies are also looking at providing solutions to sectors such as biotechnology and pharmaceuticals to strengthen their market position," states the lead author of this research report. Some of the key players operating in the global market are Alfa Laval AB, SOX Flow, Inc., ITT Corporation, GEA Group AG, and Pentair PLc.

The research report states that the global hygienic and aseptic valves market is expected to be worth US$9.0 bn by the end of 2025 as compared to US$6.0 bn in 2015. The market is expected to show progress of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Hygienic Single Seat Valves Show Robust Growth Rate as Companies Comply to Sanitation Norms

On the basis of types of valves, the global market is segmented into hygienic single seat valves, hygienic double seat valves, hygienic butterfly valves, hygienic control valves, and aseptic valves. Of these, the hygienic single seat valves are expected to outperform all other segments. By the end of the forecast period, the segment is expected to acquire a share of 26.0% in the global market. The dominant share of this segment will be attributable to the ability of these valves to meet the strict regulations pertaining to aseptic and hygienic processes in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and dairy. In terms of geography, North America is leading the global market due to region's continuous investment in expanding manufacturing facilities. The region is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2016 and 2025.

Automation and Modernization of Production Processes Boosts Global Market

Analysts state that the demand for hygienic and aseptic valves is likely to be on the rise in the coming years. The demand is likely to be fueled by the need to eliminate the usage of food preservatives in the food industry. Presently, several fitness-conscious and health-conscious people are focused toward reducing the consumption of food preservatives due a growing awareness about their negative impact on the human body. The majority of the processed food and beverages includes preservatives that are hampering the natural metabolism of the body. Thus, to cut down the usage of these harmful substances, food manufacturers are deploying hygienic valves in several industrial sectors.

The market is also expected to grow against the backdrop of increasing focus on sanitary regulations especially in the food and beverages industry. The market is also being supported by growing initiatives of modernization in countries such as the U.S., China, Brazil, and India. The cooperation from several large organizations to comply with sanitary, safety, and modernization norms are collectively expected to boost the growth of the market. In the coming years, efforts to incorporate plant automation are also likely to augment the demand for these valves, state analysts.

Poor Logistics to Hamper Sales of Hygienic and Aseptic Valves

The steady future of the global hygienic and aseptic valves market is likely to be hampered by the unreliable supply of hygienic aseptic valves. The wavering quality of these valves due to changes in suppliers and poor distribution system is expected to hamper the progress of the global market. However, several companies are focusing on establishing steady logistics and supply chain solutions to solve this issue.

The review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Hygienic and Aseptic Valves Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast2016 - 2025."

