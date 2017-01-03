VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- PNG Gold Corporation (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PGK) The Company announces that it has granted a limited 30-day extension to its forbearance agreement with VeroLube Inc. ("VeroLube") (the "Forbearance Agreement"), previously announced by the Company on April 2, 2016. The extension, from December 31, 2016 to January 30, 2017, will be granted subject to certain conditions being met by VeroLube, including: the delivery to the Company of three originally executed copies of the patent licence agreement, and delivery to the Company of such documents as it may require to effect assignment of the patents, both as provided for in the Forbearance Agreement. All other terms and conditions of the Forbearance Agreement will remain in full force and effect.

On Behalf of the Board of PNG Gold Corporation

Greg Clarkes, Chief Executive Officer

