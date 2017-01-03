

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) has started the new year by launching three new smartphones in the Galaxy A series.



The new midrange phones in the Galaxy A series include the 4.7-inch Galaxy A3, 5.2-inch A5, and 5.7-inch A7 smartphones, which are all water and dust resistant. All the three smartphones run on Android 6.0.16 Marshmallow.



The new phones feature the curved metal frame and 3D glass back that are already seen in the high-end Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. The Galaxy A series are available in four colors - Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist and Peach Cloud.



The camera on the Galaxy A range offers a simplified UX, including easy swipe to quickly change modes or instant filters to activate picture effects. Users can also leverage modes such as the Food Mode, to optimize photos and enhance the color of images.



All the three smartphones are equipped with reversible USB Type-C port for easy connectivity including hassle-free charging. They also feature 'Always on Display,' so that users can quickly glance at the time and calendar without waking up the device, saving time and battery.



The biggest handset, the A7, has a 5.7-inch, FHD Super AMOLED display, while the smaller A5 features a 5.2-inch, FHD Super AMOLED display. Both these devices have 1.9 GHz Octa Core processor and 32GB internal storage as well as 3GB RAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB.



Both these devices have improved cameras, with 16-megapixel lenses on the front and rear, which the company says feature improved autofocus and low-light performance.



The Galaxy A3, the smallest of the three handsets, features a 4.7-inch HD Super AMOLED display, a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage expandable up to 256GB. The device has a 13-mega pixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front facing camera.



Samsung said the handsets will be available in Russia in early-January, before expanding to global markets. Pricing has not yet been announced.



