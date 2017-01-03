Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Edison issues research review on European Assets Trust (EAT) 03-Jan-2017 / 13:10 GMT/BST London, UK, 3 January 2017 *Edison issues research review on European Assets Trust (EAT)* European Assets Trust (EAT) aims to generate long-term capital growth from investment in European small- and mid-cap companies. It also has a high distribution policy; 6% of its euro-denominated NAV is paid out each year. Given the 9.4% discount to NAV, the current dividend yield is 7.8%. While EAT's near-term performance has trailed the benchmark Euromoney Smaller Europe ex-UK index, exacerbated by the result of the UK's European referendum, manager Sam Cosh states that his investment philosophy and process have not changed. He suggests that the process is robust and has been successful over the long term; areas of the portfolio that have been weak in the near term are expected to recover. EAT is currently running a net cash position of c 4%. Having traded at a modest premium for a good part of the last three years, EAT's share price is currently trading at a 9.4% discount to cum-income NAV. This is wider than the average discounts of the last one, three, five and 10 years (range of 0.5% to 6.1%). There is scope for the discount to narrow if EAT's near-term investment performance versus the benchmark improves. EAT's current dividend yield is 7.8%. Click here [1] to view the full report All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website: www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an international equity research firm with a team of over 70 analysts, investment and roadshow professionals and works with both large and smaller capitalised companies, blue chip institutional investors, wealth managers, private equity and corporate finance houses to support their capital markets activity. Edison provides services to more than 420 retained corporate and investor clients from offices in London, New York, Frankfurt and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3].

