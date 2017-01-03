INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 30-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 73.83p

INCLUDING current year revenue 75.02p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP25.31m

Borrowing Level: 15%

---

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 30-December-2016

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 186.39p

INCLUDING current year revenue 189.29p