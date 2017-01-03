INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 3
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 30-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|73.83p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|75.02p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP25.31m
|Borrowing Level:
|15%
|---
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 30-December-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|186.39p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|189.29p
|---