FIRSTGROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

3 January 2017

FirstGroup plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, FirstGroup plc advises that as at 31 December 2016 its capital consists of 1,205,390,821 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. FirstGroup plc holds 157,231 of its ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in FirstGroup plc is 1,205,233,590.

The above figure (1,205,233,590) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, FirstGroup plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.