sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 03.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,162 Euro		-0,027
-14,29 %
WKN: A1XBWD ISIN: CA3808956070 Ticker-Symbol: 3G8A 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,159
0,179
19:39
0,169
0,175
19:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC
GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC0,162-14,29 %