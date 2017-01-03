Teewinot Life Sciences' Irish Subsidiary Full Spectrum Laboratories, Ltd. Secures a New U.S. Patent for Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids

Furthers Mission to Address Unmet Medical Needs Across the Globe

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation (Teewinot), a global leader in the use of biosynthetic processes for the production of kilogram quantities of pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, announced today that its Irish subsidiary, Full Spectrum Laboratories, Ltd. (FSL), was granted a U.S. patent entitled Chemical Engineering Processes and Apparatus for the Synthesis of Compounds. U.S. Patent No. 9,526,715 ("the '715 patent") was granted on December 27, 2016. The '715 patent claims are directed to biosynthetic processes for making cannabinoids.

Teewinot's CEO Jeff Korentur stated "Our intent is to create disruption in the pharmaceutical cannabinoid manufacturing space. We have demonstrated that these proprietary equipment and methods improve a wide range of API production metrics, and we look forward to partnering with customers that could benefit from these advantages."

Teewinot's Executive Vice President Dr. Richard Peet stated that "Teewinot's Irish subsidiary, FSL, owns a rapidly expanding patent portfolio covering processes for manufacture of cannabinoids, cannabinoid prodrugs and cannabinoid analogs. FSL's patent portfolio also covers novel cannabinoid prodrugs, cannabinoid analogs and treatment therapies. With federally licensed laboratories in Canada, an Irish subsidiary, and global headquarters in Tampa, Florida, Teewinot is well positioned to be a worldwide leader in the manufacture and delivery of cannabinoid-based therapies."

About Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation

Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of novel biosynthetic processes such as biocatalysis and synthetic biology, as well as sophisticated formulation technologies, for the production and delivery of cannabinoid-based therapies. With headquarters in Tampa, Florida, Teewinot is an industry leader in the development and implementation of technologies for the cost-effective manufacture of pharmaceutically pure authentic cannabinoids. Teewinot's global technology and intellectual property portfolio represent a breakthrough in the manufacture and delivery of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.tlscorp.com or follow us on Twitter (@teewinot_corp).

