ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- As the sixth-largest city in Texas, El Paso is proud to have an economy that sits in the top 20 percent of U.S. economies. The city continues to experience positive economic growth by attracting new businesses and helping existing companies grow. The city's main focus? Providing a high quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors.

To continue to do that, the city realized it needed to upgrade its human resources processes to save taxpayers' money and better support the city's 6,000 employees. The main issues were simple to identify, harder to solve: reducing risks inherent in paper processes, and reducing the cost of payroll and HR administrative work.

"We were collecting and tracking information on paper forms and spreadsheets, which made timely and accurate reporting a challenge," said Nancy Bartlett, El Paso's chief performance officer. "If we wanted to know how many employees were promoted last year or the average pay raise, we couldn't get that data quickly or be confident the information was 100 percent complete and accurate. The Council can't make budget decisions based on incomplete or inaccurate information so we needed to take action to reduce the risk for errors."

When ADP approached the city with its ADP Vantage HCM® solution, the city manager and members of his leadership team were open to exploring a new solution that could automate payroll, benefits and HR processes, deliver improved service and support, and make operations more cost effective and efficient. After a detailed review of the ADP® solution, a recommendation was made to City Council which unanimously voted to move forward with ADP.

"The city believes in driving efficiency through sound governance and fiscal management," said Mark Sutter, El Paso's chief financial officer. "When El Paso authorized a Total Cost of Ownership study to be done by an independent third party, we realized switching to ADP would reduce costs by around $1.9 million annually. After we spoke with ADP clients who provided very positive recommendations, we presented the contract to Council who unanimously approved the contract award to ADP."

"Every reference we spoke to shared what a great experience they've had working with ADP," added Bartlett. "Our ADP team has come out to meet with us to figure out processes and they always get back to us right away to answer any questions. I'm totally impressed with the professionalism of every ADP associate I've interacted with. The overall support has been fantastic."

Dave Imbrogno, president of National Account Services for ADP's Global Enterprise Solutions unit, said he was delighted El Paso is relying on ADP to help drive efficiency by implementing ADP Vantage HCM.

"We're proud to provide the City of El Paso with the technology it needs to streamline its processes and improve its data integrity," said Imbrogno. "Our goal is to deliver an easy, seamless, and integrated client experience, and we're excited we can provide the city with the tools needed to help them achieve their vision."

"With our old system, we were highly frustrated with the lack of training we received and the amount of mistakes that were occurring," added Bartlett. "We had 80-140 errors per payroll period so a lot of time was spent making corrections and addressing things that fell through the cracks due to all the paper processes and workarounds in place. By implementing ADP Vantage HCM, the city is looking forward to saving a large amount of time for the HR, IT and finance departments so they can be more strategic and help the city thrive."

