sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 03.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,437 Euro		-0,156
-4,34 %
WKN: A2DF5E ISIN: MHY2109Q3096 Ticker-Symbol: GQTM 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DRYSHIPS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DRYSHIPS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,425
3,53
19:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DRYSHIPS INC
DRYSHIPS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DRYSHIPS INC3,437-4,34 %