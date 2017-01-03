Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2017/Bodytrak/

Company: Bodytrak
Event: CES 2017

Jan 5 8, 2017

Web: http://www.bodytrak.co/

About Bodytrak

Bodytrak is a ground-breaking in-ear body monitoring platform, showing for the first time at CES 2017. It is the first and only in-ear body monitoring platform to accurately measure multiple vital signs Core Body Temperature (CBT), Heart Rate (HR), Vo2, speed, distance, cadence continuously, and in real-time. Bodytrak puts unique and advanced monitoring capabilities usually only available in professional environments in the hands of elite athletes and sports enthusiasts. It is also used to monitor workers in hazardous situations and in healthcare. Bodytrak is an Internet of Things solution providing highly accurate sensor technology and advanced cloud-based analytics to optimise health, wellbeing and performance.

Contacts:

Bodytrak

PR Contact

Sian Aherne

07891679752

sian@sacomms.co.uk

