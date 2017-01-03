VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Strongbow Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SBW) announces that the Board of Directors has approved a grant of 2,800,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company as of January 3, 2017. The stock options are exercisable at $0.15 until January 3, 2022 and are subject to vesting provisions, becoming fully vested one year from the date of grant. This grant includes 100,000 stock options for Blytheweigh, a London (UK) based media relations company retained by the Company in September 2016; the grant to Blytheweigh represents less than 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital.

The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. Following this grant, the Company has 5,020,000 stock options issued, representing 8.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Strongbow Exploration Inc.

Richard Williams

(604) 638 8005

rwilliams@strongbowexploration.com



Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR - London)

Camilla Horsfall

Megan Ray

+44 (0) 207 138 3204



