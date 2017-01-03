VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL)(CSE: CRL.CN)(FRANKFURT: 7C5)(OTC PINK: CDTAF) ("Carl" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and the Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, is pleased to announce Mr. Craig Tennock, will be joining the Carl Board of Directors.

Mr. Tennock has over 30 Years experience in various roles covering project management, sales, consulting and new business development in the construction, environmental engineering, investment banking and forestry operations. He holds diplomas in Civil & Structural Engineering, Construction Management, and Water computer modeling. He received the Order of Merit by Industry Canada for designing and implementing a new way to measure open channel flow with greater accuracy.

In 1990 he started SFE Global, a field services environmental engineering company that specializes in open channel flow measurement & studies, and infrastructure assessment & rehabilitation. Since the 2005 sale of SFE Global, Mr. Tennock has undertaken many entrepreneurial roles as a consultant and business operator, involved in contract pipeline pigging and project management. He has also been involved in corporate mid-cap divestitures and related business consulting services such as process management review, growth strategy, project management, business development, training, finance and financial forensics.

Mr. Tennock commented, "Carl Data's machine learning and predicative modelling capabilities change basic business operating fundamentals so that customer applications and concepts can evolve and progress beyond traditional limits and expectations...this really makes the game exciting.

It is a pleasure to join the Board and to participate in such interesting and meaningful work."

Greg Johnston, CEO of Carl, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Tennock to our Board of Directors. His decades of experience in flow management, combined with his expertise in consulting in the Oil&Gas industry will benefit Carl as we continue to expand into new and existing verticals with our applications."

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Flow Works Inc., a company that helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools and Extend to Social Media Inc., a company that specializes in unstructured data analysis from Social Media, Carl develops applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")).

Carl's development platform can accommodate virtually unlimited storage of any type of data. This technology allows Carl to build advanced applications for monitoring, reporting and analysis. Carl's data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.carlsolutions.com.

