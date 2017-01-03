Radiopharmaceuticals: Technologies and Global Markets to 2021 - Market is Expected to Increase From Nearly $6.5 Billion in 2016 to $11.6 Billion in 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market radiopharmaceuticals were valued at nearly $5.1 billion and $5.7 billion in 2014 and 2015, respectively. This market is expected to increase from nearly $6.5 billion in 2016 to $11.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% for 2016-2021.



This report focuses on the global market for radiopharmaceutical products. Radiopharmaceuticals provide actual mapping of the physiological functions and metabolic activity of organs. They provide highly specific information on organ function and dysfunction. Radiopharmaceuticals can also be used in radiotherapy to destroy dysfunctional cells.



This report analyzes each global market in terms of applications, regulatory environment, new products and advancements, market projections and market shares. The geographical regions covered in the report are North America and Europe and an emerging markets category. The emerging markets category covers countries that include India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.



This report provides:



An overview of the global market for radiopharmaceuticals and related technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2014 and 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Information on how radiopharmaceuticals are used to diagnose cancer, tumors, brain diseases, bone diseases, bone marrow diseases, colorectal disease, kidney diseases, liver diseases, lung diseases, and many others.

Details concerning the regulatory environment and the impacts of government on the market.

Analysis of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Profiles of leading companies in the industry.

Some of the major global players in the radiopharmaceuticals industry are

Advanced Medical Isotope Corp.

Advanced Accelerator Applications SA

Bayer AG (Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

Bracco S.p.A. (Bracco Imaging S.p.A.)

Cardinal Health Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Fujifilm RI Pharma Co. Ltd. (Fujifilm Corp.)

General Electric Co. (GE Healthcare)

Jubilant Life Sciences (Jubilant DraxImage Inc.)

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.)

Mallinckrodt PLC

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Noridon Inc.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. (Piramal Imaging SA)

Siemens AG (Siemens PETNET Solutions Inc.)

Triad Isotopes Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Executive Summary



3: Overview



4: Regulatory Aspects



5: New Developments



6: Market Analysis



7: Industry Structure



8: Patent Analysis



9: Current Situation



10: Company Profiles



11: Abbreviations



