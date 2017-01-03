sprite-preloader
Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.01.2017 | 15:11
Schrift ändern:
Global Fiber Optic Sensors Markets Report 2017: Market Should Reach $3.2 Billion by 2021 from $2.0 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 9.9% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fiber Optic Sensors: Global Markets" report to their offering.

This report provides on overview of the global market for fiber optic sensors and related technologies.

Report Findings

  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.
  • Information on regulations affecting these markets, market trends, and competitive structures within these markets.
  • Details pertaining to key application areas such as telecommunications, oil and gas exploration and drilling, medical, and industrial markets.
  • Insight into the fiber optic market's drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities for growth.
  • A look at regulations and their impact on the industry and its markets.
  • Profiles of major players in the industry.

The fiber optic sensor market is segmented into the following categories:

  • Applications: defense, energy, medical, security, transportation, industrial, structural and others.
  • Components: transmitters and receivers, optical amplifiers, dispersion compensators, fiber optic cable and others
  • Sensor: Fabry-Pérot interferometer, fiber optic gyroscope, fiber Bragg grating, Brillouin or Raman sensor, coated fiber sensor and others
  • Geography: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into France, Italy, Germany, the U.K., Russia, and CIS; Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and others, while the rest of the world (RoW) covers the Middle East and South America.
  • Industry and competitive analysis.
  • Patent analysis.
  • Company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary

3: Overview

4: Fiber Optic Sensor Market By Component Type

5: Fiber Optic Sensor Market By Sensor

6: Fiber Otpic Sensor Market By Application

7: Fiber Optic Sensor Market By Region

8: Market Share Analysis

9: Company Profiles

  • ABB
  • Amphenol Corp.
  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Avago Technologies Ltd.
  • Balluff GMBH
  • Banner Engineering
  • Baumer Holding AG
  • China Fiber Optic Network System Group Ltd.
  • Ciena Corp.
  • Corning
  • Coherent Inc.
  • Emcore Corp.
  • Finisar Corp.
  • Fortebio
  • Freescale Semiconductor Inc.
  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Molex Llc
  • Newport Corp.
  • Omron Corp.
  • Stmicroelectronics NV
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
  • TE Connectivity
  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v2s4kl/fiber_optic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire