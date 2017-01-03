Global Fiber Optic Sensors Markets Report 2017: Market Should Reach $3.2 Billion by 2021 from $2.0 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 9.9% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report provides on overview of the global market for fiber optic sensors and related technologies.

Report Findings

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

Information on regulations affecting these markets, market trends, and competitive structures within these markets.

Details pertaining to key application areas such as telecommunications, oil and gas exploration and drilling, medical, and industrial markets.

Insight into the fiber optic market's drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities for growth.

A look at regulations and their impact on the industry and its markets.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

The fiber optic sensor market is segmented into the following categories:



Applications: defense, energy, medical, security, transportation, industrial, structural and others.

Components: transmitters and receivers, optical amplifiers, dispersion compensators, fiber optic cable and others

Sensor: Fabry-Pérot interferometer, fiber optic gyroscope, fiber Bragg grating, Brillouin or Raman sensor, coated fiber sensor and others

Geography: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico ; Europe is segmented into France , Italy , Germany , the U.K., Russia , and CIS; Asia-Pacific is segmented into China , Japan , Taiwan , South Korea and others, while the rest of the world (RoW) covers the Middle East and South America .

Patent analysis.

Company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary



3: Overview



4: Fiber Optic Sensor Market By Component Type



5: Fiber Optic Sensor Market By Sensor



6: Fiber Otpic Sensor Market By Application



7: Fiber Optic Sensor Market By Region



8: Market Share Analysis



9: Company Profiles



ABB

Amphenol Corp.

Analog Devices Inc.

Avago Technologies Ltd.

Balluff GMBH

Banner Engineering

Baumer Holding AG

China Fiber Optic Network System Group Ltd.

Ciena Corp.

Corning

Coherent Inc.

Emcore Corp.

Finisar Corp.

Fortebio

Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Infineon Technologies AG

Molex Llc

Newport Corp.

Omron Corp.

Stmicroelectronics NV

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

TE Connectivity

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

