Global Fiber Optic Sensors Markets Report 2017: Market Should Reach $3.2 Billion by 2021 from $2.0 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 9.9% - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fiber Optic Sensors: Global Markets" report to their offering.
This report provides on overview of the global market for fiber optic sensors and related technologies.
Report Findings
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.
- Information on regulations affecting these markets, market trends, and competitive structures within these markets.
- Details pertaining to key application areas such as telecommunications, oil and gas exploration and drilling, medical, and industrial markets.
- Insight into the fiber optic market's drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities for growth.
- A look at regulations and their impact on the industry and its markets.
- Profiles of major players in the industry.
The fiber optic sensor market is segmented into the following categories:
- Applications: defense, energy, medical, security, transportation, industrial, structural and others.
- Components: transmitters and receivers, optical amplifiers, dispersion compensators, fiber optic cable and others
- Sensor: Fabry-Pérot interferometer, fiber optic gyroscope, fiber Bragg grating, Brillouin or Raman sensor, coated fiber sensor and others
- Geography: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into France, Italy, Germany, the U.K., Russia, and CIS; Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and others, while the rest of the world (RoW) covers the Middle East and South America.
- Industry and competitive analysis.
- Patent analysis.
- Company profiles.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary
3: Overview
4: Fiber Optic Sensor Market By Component Type
5: Fiber Optic Sensor Market By Sensor
6: Fiber Otpic Sensor Market By Application
7: Fiber Optic Sensor Market By Region
8: Market Share Analysis
9: Company Profiles
- ABB
- Amphenol Corp.
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Avago Technologies Ltd.
- Balluff GMBH
- Banner Engineering
- Baumer Holding AG
- China Fiber Optic Network System Group Ltd.
- Ciena Corp.
- Corning
- Coherent Inc.
- Emcore Corp.
- Finisar Corp.
- Fortebio
- Freescale Semiconductor Inc.
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Molex Llc
- Newport Corp.
- Omron Corp.
- Stmicroelectronics NV
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- TE Connectivity
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
