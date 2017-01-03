Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market Report 2016-2021 - Detailed Profiles of 17 Major Car OEMs and their Telematics Propositions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market is the foremost source of information about the rapid adoption of car telematics. Whether you are a car manufacturer, telematics service provider, telecom operator, content provider, investor, consultant, or government agency.
What are the latest trends on the global car OEM telematics market? The author estimates that nearly 18 percent of all cars sold worldwide in 2015 were equipped with OEM embedded telematics. Examples of applications include eCall and roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking, vehicle diagnostics, connected navigation and infotainment, Wi-Fi hotspot, convenience applications, usage-based insurance, leasing and rental fleet management, as well as electronic road charging. Get up to date with the latest industry trends in this new 210-page report in M2M Research Series.
This strategic research report provides you with 210 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.
Highlights from this report:
- Insights from numerous executive interviews with market leading companies.
- New data on car populations and new car registrations worldwide.
- Comprehensive overview of the car OEM telematics value chain and key applications.
- In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.
- Detailed profiles of 17 major car OEMs and their telematics propositions.
- Updated market forecasts by region lasting until 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
1. The global passenger car market
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Car manufacturers
1.3. Overview of car OEM telematics services
1.4. Regulatory compliance
1.5. Market trends
2. Car telematics solutions
2.1. Car telematics infrastructure
2.2. Car telematics applications
2.3. Connectivity options
3. OEM telematics propositions
3.1. BMW
3.2. Daimler Group
3.3. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
3.4. Ford Motor Company
3.5. General Motors
3.6. Honda Motor Company
3.7. Hyundai Motor Group
3.8. Jaguar Land Rover Automotive
3.9. Mazda Motor Corporation
3.10. Nissan Motor Company
3.11. PSA Group
3.12. Renault Group
3.13. Subaru
3.14. Tesla Motors
3.15. Toyota Motor Corporation
3.16. Volkswagen Group
3.17. Volvo Car Group
4. Telematics solution providers
4.1. Telematics service providers
4.2. Mobile operators
5. Market forecasts and trends
5.1. Car telematics market forecasts
5.2. Application trends
5.3. Value chain analysis
5.4. Mergers and acquisitions
