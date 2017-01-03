Global Retail Display Market Growth of 15%, 2017-2020 - Segmentation By Application & End User - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global retail display market to grow at a CAGR of 15.84% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing adoption of 3D displays for advertising. Retailers have started displaying 3D content in stores because of its growing popularity and visual impact. With the use of innovative technology, they are attracting customers' attention to increase sales, margins, and earnings. Retail firms consider point-of-purchase advertising to be crucial to their businesses as more than 70% of all purchase decisions are made in-store. This type of advertising is very effective as the target audience within a store tends to be most attentive and receptive to the messages presented. The inclusion of 3D technology in point-of-purchase advertising is helpful in generating more customer attention.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising demand for convenience and a user-friendly shopping environment. The development of the retail industry has led to a rise in demand for convenience and a user-friendly shopping environment. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are some of the most popular retail channels across the world because of the convenience they offer to customers. The increasing penetration of digital displays in the retail sector has led to the rise in demand for user-friendly interfaces such as self-help kiosks, interactive store maps, and automatic ticket counters.

Key Vendors:

3M

Adflow Networks

AU Optronics

Cisco

HP

Innolux

LG Display

Panasonic

Samsung

Sharp

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Appendix

