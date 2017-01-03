Global Supercapacitor Technologies and Markets 2016-2026: Market is Expected to Grow Almost ten-fold to $2 Billion a Year by 2026 up From About $240 Million Currently - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report estimates that the high-power energy storage market is expected to grow almost ten-fold to $2 billion a year by 2026 up from about $240 million currently, Supercapacitors could capture about $800 million to $1 billion of that potential market opportunity.

The supercapacitor industry is carving its place in the future of energy systems. Manufacturers based in the USA, Asia and recently Europe are set to address market needs in the automotive sector, aerospace, public transport and rail and the future smart grids and many more.

This report provides a ten year forecast for supercapacitors in the context of the highly complex dynamics of the emergence of energy storage as a key enabling technology in the 21st century and the deep structural changes of the energy sector. We provide an update of the most recent trends in the supercapacitor industry, providing also an overview of the recent commercial developments of the key supercapacitor manufacturers and the developments in both supercapacitor and hybrid supercapacitor technologies.

Important recent market trends included in this report are:

The role of supercapacitor technologies in the future of sustainable energy systems from electric vehicles to renewable energy and electricity grids.

The current state of the industry in terms of market growth and recent commercial developments.

The state of the supercapacitor market in China and how the current policy changes are affecting the industry.

The potential role of Chinese supercapacitor manufacturers in the future competitive landscape of the sector.

The emerging new players in Europe .

The new opportunities for growth inside and outside China.

Important recent technology trends included in this report:

The role of aqueous electrolyte based supercapacitor technology and the implications for the sector.

How supercapacitor products are improving performance reaching in order to comply with end user requirements.

Competitor technologies for supercapacitor in different sectors. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary And Market Forecast

2. State Of The Supercapacitor Market 2015 3. Supercapacitors Main Competition: Lithium Titanate Batteries

