AS "Latvijas Gaze" on its Extraordinary shareholder meetingheld on December 21, 2016 decided to pay a dividend EUR 0.88 per share. Dividend constitutes more than 10% of the January 3rd, 2017 closing price. On January 4th, 2017 the shares will go ex-dividend.



Proceeding from the above, Nasdaq Riga decided after the end of today's trading hours to flush the order book of AS "Latvijas Gaze" (GZE1R, ISIN code: LV0000100899).



Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.