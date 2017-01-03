AS "Latvijas Gaze" on its Extraordinary shareholder meetingheld on December 21, 2016 decided to pay a dividend EUR 0.88 per share. Dividend constitutes more than 10% of the January 3rd, 2017 closing price. On January 4th, 2017 the shares will go ex-dividend.
Proceeding from the above, Nasdaq Riga decided after the end of today's trading hours to flush the order book of AS "Latvijas Gaze" (GZE1R, ISIN code: LV0000100899).
