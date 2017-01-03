BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights

3 January 2017

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 31 December 2016 consisted of the following:

- 164,333,108 Ordinary Shares with 1 voting right per share;

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 164,333,108.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Mr K Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 1098