BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights

3 January 2017

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 December 2016 its issued share capital consisted of 73,130,326 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each, carrying one vote per share (which excludes 7,400,000 ordinary shares which are held in treasury).

Shareholders should use 73,130,326 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Mr K Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 1098