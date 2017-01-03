Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2017) - Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQX: LMRMD) (OTC: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8B) ("Lomiko") and Canada Strategic Metals Inc. (TSXV: CJC) (FSE: YXEN) (OTC Pink: CJCFF) ("Strategic Metals") have agreed to amend and extend two options agreements for the La Loutre and Lac des Iles Properties dated February 6, 2015 and May 13, 2016 (the "Agreements") which allow Lomiko to earn 80% and then 100% ownership of the two properties, respectively.

"We eagerly await drill results from the completed La Loutre drill program in early 2017." Stated A. Paul Gill, CEO, Lomiko Metals.