BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- New Colombia Resources, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC PINK: NEWC), a Colombian natural resource company listed in the U.S., is pleased to announce they have reserved a spot in the USA Today's 2017 Special Edition Colorado Rockies Preview to advertise Sannabis' SANNAXHOL Pain Cream topical product made of cannabis sativa flower and other all natural ingredients native to Colombia. This cream has been tested by a licensed medical marijuana testing facility in the U.S. and shown to have minimal traces of THC, which can be imported and sold in the U.S. To view the cream, visit http://www.sannabis.co/_p/prd2/4562482801/product/sannaxhol-pomada-calliente

It is the first time a major U.S. media company allows advertising of medical marijuana products. The Company believes this will be a great entry point into the U.S. market.

The ad will feature retired MLB World Series MVP All Star Edgar Renteria, who uses the product for pain caused by a 16-year career in Major League Baseball. Mr. Renteria, a shareholder of New Colombia Resources, is from Colombia and will work with Company to help promote their high quality medical marijuana products in the Colombian and international markets.

Edgar had a 16-year Major League Baseball career with the Florida Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers, and San Francisco Giants, and is highly regarded among his peers. In 1997, while playing for the Florida Marlins, he hit a game winning run in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the World Series vs. the Cleveland Indians. In 2010, he won the MLB World Series MVP award by hitting game winning home runs in Games 5 and 7, clinching the World Series for the San Francisco Giants over the Texas Rangers; he retired the following year. To learn more about Edgar's baseball career, visit http://www.baseball-reference.com/players/r/renteed01.shtml

This ad is part of major marketing campaign for Sannabis products to begin in the U.S. and Colombia, designed to significantly increase sales by promoting Colombia as the ideal source for all natural medical marijuana and CBD products. Infomercials are being developed to advertise direct to the $ 3 Trillion U.S. Hispanic market in collaboration with a top infomercial producer in Miami. They have redesigned and increased their line of products in preparedness for a massive domestic and international marketing campaign.

Since 2014, Sannabis has been providing medicine and saving lives in Colombia with high quality cannabis products which are sold through independent distributors and pharmacies throughout Colombia. The Company aims to become a world leader in high quality "Made in Colombia" cannabis medicines. For a preview of their products visit http://www.sannabis.co/medicinal

To see the Sannabis Medical Marijuana products catalog with technical specifications, visit http://www.sannabis.co/ver-catalogo

To view a nationally televised documentary about medical marijuana in Colombia featuring Sannabis growers, patients, and management visit the first video on http://www.sannabis.co/video.

Follow Sannabis on Facebook for photos and testimonials at https://www.facebook.com/sannabis.cannamedicinal

New Colombia Resources, Inc. owns vast reserves of premium metallurgical coal mining titles and a medical marijuana joint venture in the Republic of Colombia. They are setting up a rock mining operation to supply the major road and infrastructure projects within miles of their properties. They own 100% of La Tabaquera metallurgical coal mine in Colombia with an estimated 15- 17 million tonnes of reserves. They have an additional 1196 ha. metallurgical coal mining title that they are negotiating to develop with a foreign entity to build a coal fired power plant. New Colombia Resources holds a significant position in Sannabis SAS, which legally produces medical marijuana products in the Republic of Colombia, visit www.sannabis.co. For more information on the Company visit www.newcolombiaresources.com.

