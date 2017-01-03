On September 25, 2016, GN Hearing announced a contingent agreement to divest Otometrics to Natus Medical Inc. ("Natus").



The divestment will further strengthen GN Hearing's focus and strategic direction as a dedicated hearing instrument company, with GN Hearing being in a unique position to continue to deliver industry leading growth and profitability.



Today, all necessary conditions, including relevant regulatory approvals, have been met and GN Hearing has completed the divestment of Otometrics.



"The divestment of Otometrics underlines GN Hearing's dedicated and focused hearing instrument strategy. Together with our innovation leadership and technology agility, we want to continue to create shareholder value based on our core competencies within sound processing", said Anders Hedegaard, CEO of GN Hearing.



