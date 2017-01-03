BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights

3 January 2017

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 December 2016 its issued share capital consisted of 47,879,792 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each (excluding treasury shares), carrying one vote per share. As at 31 December 2016, the Company held 2,113,731 ordinary shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 47,879,792 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

