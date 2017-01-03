BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights

3 January 2017

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In conformity with the Transparency Directive we would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 31 December 2016, BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc's capital consists of 39,369,620 Ordinary Shares of 10 cents each, carrying one vote each, excluding 2,071,662 ordinary shares held in treasury.

As at 31 December 2016, the total number of voting rights for Ordinary shareholders in BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is 39,369,620.

The above figure (39,369,620) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

