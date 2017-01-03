

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - British singer Rebecca Ferguson has agreed to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration on condition that she could sing the protest song 'Strange Fruit.'



'If you allow me to sing 'strange fruit' a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial,' Ferguson said on Twitter. 'A song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world. Then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington.'



Several artists have declined the invitation to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration at the White House, which is scheduled for January 20.



Written in 1937 by New York City teacher Abel Meeropol protesting racism in the United States, 'Strange Fruit' decried the horrors of lynching African Americans.



