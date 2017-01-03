Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-01-03 15:42 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In November 2013, the General Meeting of Shareholders approved a share option plan for the Management Board. Under the plan, in the first quarter of 2017, Gunnar Kobin as the Chairman of the Management Board until 31.12.2016, is entitled to acquire 660 400 shares of AS Ekspress Grupp. The company has purchased aforementioned treasury shares from Tallinn Stock Exchange through SEB Bank between April 2014 and May 2016 and in a OTC buyback transaction in May 2016. Average purchase price has been 1.27 euros per share.



The cost of the share option has been recognised as employee cost in the income statement over the period from the date of granting the share option in 2013. No additional cost will occur when the share option is exercised.



Gunnar Kobin has presented a notice for exercising the option with value date on 3 January 2017.



