Ahlstrom Oyj: Ahlstrom completes the sale of Osnabrück plant to Kämmerer

Ahlstrom Corporation PRESS RELEASE January 3, 2017 at 16.45

Ahlstrom completes the sale of Osnabrück plant to Kämmerer

Ahlstrom has completed the sale of its German subsidiary with operations in Osnabrück to Kämmerer Paper Holding GmbH.

The transaction was announced (http://www.ahlstrom.com/en/Media/Releases/Press-Releases/2016/ahlstrom-to-divest-osnabruck-plant-to-kammerer-/) on November 7, 2016. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price of the transaction.

