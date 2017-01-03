sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 03.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,942 Euro		+0,009
+0,06 %
WKN: A0JEJ4 ISIN: FI0009010391 Ticker-Symbol: A7Q1 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AHLSTROM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AHLSTROM OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,877
15,323
19:30
03.01.2017 | 15:52
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ahlstrom Oyj: Ahlstrom completes the sale of Osnabrück plant to Kämmerer

Ahlstrom Corporation PRESS RELEASE January 3, 2017 at 16.45

Ahlstrom completes the sale of Osnabrück plant to Kämmerer

Ahlstrom has completed the sale of its German subsidiary with operations in Osnabrück to Kämmerer Paper Holding GmbH.

The transaction was announced (http://www.ahlstrom.com/en/Media/Releases/Press-Releases/2016/ahlstrom-to-divest-osnabruck-plant-to-kammerer-/) on November 7, 2016. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price of the transaction.

For more information, please contact:
Juho Erkheikki
Investor Relations & Financial Communications Manager
Tel. +358 10 888 4731

Ahlstrom in brief
Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2015, Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,300 employees serve customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com (http://www.ahlstrom.com/en/).



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ahlstrom Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)