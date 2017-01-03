

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - US President-elect Donald Trump has repeated his warning that US companies that sell products they manufactured abroad will have to pay heavily in the United States.



In a Twitter statement Tuesday, Trump said 'General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!'



Labour is cheap in Mexico, where US companies reportedly pay a daily salary that is almost equivalent to what it pays an hour to its employees in America.



One of the main promises that Trump gave to Americans during the election campaign was to create and bring back tens of thousands of jobs to America.



Trump had warned during several campaign rallies that if a company fire their workers, move to another country, and then ship their products back into United States, his administration will make them pay a 35 percent tax.



