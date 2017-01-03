Research and Markets - Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market Growth of 11%, 2016-2020 With Amicus Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics & Sanofi Genzyme Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.85% during the period 2016-2020.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Pompe disease treatment market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the drugs available in the market and the drug candidates that are in various phases of development for the treatment of Pompe disease.

Usually, a substantial amount of revenue is spent on spreading awareness of the drug and disease, after its launch. Also, the post-marketing response for the drug involves approaching all the diseased individuals. Therefore, the limited population of Pompe disease patients worldwide results in reduced expenditure on, advertising, marketing, and awareness programs.

According to the report, the US FDA's OOPD aims to develop and evaluate biologics, drugs, and devices that effectively cure and diagnose rare diseases, and extends benefits to underlying companies. It also grants orphan status to biologics and drugs proven to be effective and safe in treating rare diseases. The Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grants Program funds the clinical research tests to check the efficacy and safety of drugs, medical devices, and biologics.

Further, the report states that various events and fundraising programs are being organized by government and non-government organizations to raise awareness and educate people about the Pompe disease and its diagnosis and treatment options resulting in social and economic benefits and improvement in patients' quality of life.

Key Vendors:



Amicus Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics

Sanofi Genzyme

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Disease overview



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by type of Pompe disease



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pcg98b/global_pompe

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716