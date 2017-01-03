Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market, 2022: Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 24.10% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global CGM Systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.10% from 2016 to 2022 and reach a figure of $2.13 billion by 2022.

The advancements in technology, ease of use, smart device connectivity are some of the major driving factors for this market. The global CGM Systems market has been classified on the basis of component, end user group, application and geography.



Sensors generated the maximum revenue at an estimated CAGR of 24.60% from 2016 to 2022. The durability of sensors, its affordable cost, and miniaturization are factors supporting the market growth.

The integration of insulin pumps in CGM systems and emerging artificial pancreas technology exhibits insulin pumps as the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 24.80% during the forecast period. The installment of a transmitter and a receiver is a onetime process and hence the cost incurred is very low which results in low market value.



Diabetes affects all age groups and hence the need for CGM Systems are increasing with the growing awareness and adoption of the device. The end user group is divided on the basis of patient's age and their complications. In this report the end user group are categorized as Children & Teens, Youth, and Middle Aged & Aged.



The end applications of the CGM systems can be seen in Home, Hospitals, Clinics, and Diagnostics Centers. Household or Home setting application have dominated the market in 2015 and growing at a CAGR of 24.70% from 2016 to 2022.



North America dominated the global market in 2015 with a share of 46% due to the increasing adoption of CGM devices for better healthcare management. APAC, holds the highest number of diabetic patients where a large number of developments in diabetic care have been noticed in the last few years. However, the APAC is estimated to show the highest growth with a CAGR of 26.32% from 2016 to 2022 specifically in the Middle East region.



