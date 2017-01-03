Adult Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Forecast in 8 Major Markets Report 2016 - 10 Year Forecasts to 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Adult Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Forecast in 8 Major Markets 2016-2026" report to their offering.

This report provides the current prevalent population for OSAH across 8 Major Markets (USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil and Japan) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of OSAH have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities for OSAH include:



- Obesity (higher BMI - markedly in males rather than females)

- Congestive heart failure (CHF) & left ventricular dysfunction (due to oxygen de-saturation)

- Stroke (in more severe stages)

- MI

- Hypertension

- Diabetes

- Insulin resistance



Reasons to Buy:



- Able to quantify patient populations in global OSAH market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

- Gain further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of OSAH and identify patient segments with high potential.

- Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

- Provide a level of understanding on the impact from specific co-morbid conditions on OSAH prevalent population.

- Identify sub-populations within OSAH which require treatment.

- Gain an understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of OSAH patients.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Cause of the Disease



3. Risk Factors & Prevention



4. Diagnosis of the Disease

5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity



6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



7. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease



8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers



9. Top-line prevalence for Adult Obstructive Sleep Apnoea



10. Features of Adult Obstructive Sleep Apnoea patients



11. Mild OSAH



12. Moderate OSAH



13. Severe OSAH



14. Abbreviations used in the report



15. Patient-Based Offering



16. Online Pricing Data and Platforms



17. References



18. Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6l499d/adult_obstructive

