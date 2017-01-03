Acne Vulgaris Market 2016 with Forecasts to 2026 in 15 Major Markets 2016-2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
This report provides the current prevalent population for Acne Vulgaris across 15 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain, UK, Turkey, Poland, Australia, Japan, China, Brazil and India) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.
Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Acne Vulgaris have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.
Main symptoms and co-morbidities for Acne Vulgaris include:
- Underlying hormone imbalance
- Puberty
- Family history
- Skin scarring
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Cause of the Disease
3. Risk Factors & Prevention
4. Diagnosis of the Disease
5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity
6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
7. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease
8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers
9. Top-line prevalence for Acne Vulgaris
10. Features of Acne Vulgaris patients
11. Predominant Features of Acne Vulgaris
12. Comorbid Conditions and Features of Acne Vulgaris
13. Scarring in Patients with Acne Vulgaris
14. Location of Acne
15. Patient-Based Offering
16. Online Pricing Data and Platforms
17. References
18. Appendix
