Acne Vulgaris Market 2016 with Forecasts to 2026 in 15 Major Markets 2016-2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Acne Vulgaris Forecast in 15 Major Markets 2016-2026" report to their offering.

This report provides the current prevalent population for Acne Vulgaris across 15 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain, UK, Turkey, Poland, Australia, Japan, China, Brazil and India) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Acne Vulgaris have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities for Acne Vulgaris include:

- Underlying hormone imbalance

- Puberty

- Family history

- Skin scarring



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Cause of the Disease



3. Risk Factors & Prevention



4. Diagnosis of the Disease



5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity



6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



7. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease



8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers



9. Top-line prevalence for Acne Vulgaris



10. Features of Acne Vulgaris patients



11. Predominant Features of Acne Vulgaris



12. Comorbid Conditions and Features of Acne Vulgaris



13. Scarring in Patients with Acne Vulgaris



14. Location of Acne



15. Patient-Based Offering



16. Online Pricing Data and Platforms



17. References



18. Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dq8l97/acne_vulgaris



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





